Vitality Roses tour of Australia and New Zealand: England squad, streams and how to watch live on Sky Sports

After clinching a stunning series victory over New Zealand, the Vitality Roses aim to wrap up a clean sweep in the final Test on Sunday - live on Sky Sports and for free via our live YouTube stream.

England have visited two of the world's top teams in recent weeks with tours in Australia and New Zealand and were narrowly edged out in a 2-1 series defeat to the Diamonds.

But the Vitality Roses have been in sublime form in the Taini Jamison Trophy, beating New Zealand 59-58 on September 29 and 59-55 on October 2 in two thrilling and evenly-matched contests.

The final match takes place on Sunday at 7.35am from the ILT Stadium Southland as the visitors look to clinch a famous 3-0 series win.

The match is live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Vitality Roses fixtures and results (all live on Sky Sports)

September 19 - Australia 70-57 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 22 - Australia 59-61 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 25 - Australia 69-56 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 29 - New Zealand 58-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

October 2 - New Zealand 55-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

Sunday - New Zealand vs England, third Test, Invercargill - Live from 7.35am

Who features for the Vitality Roses?

As of September 17: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell (Australia series only), Amy Carter, Beth Cobden, Funmi Fadoju, Alice Harvey, Helen Housby, Hannah Joseph, Berri Neil, Lois Pearson, Razia Quashie, Ellie Rattu, Jessica Shaw, Liv Tchine, Francesca Williams

How have England performed in the past?

England last met both Australia and New Zealand at the Vitality Netball Nations Cup (VNNC) in January, where they were narrowly defeated 61-59 by Australia in the group-stage match.

Against New Zealand, England picked up a 58-57 win in a thrilling match that was decided in the final seconds. England were then convincingly beaten 69-49 by Australia in a one-sided final, having also lost the Netball World Cup final the previous year.

The Taini Jamison Trophy is hosted annually by New Zealand and named in honour of their former head coach, with England claiming a 2-1 series victory in the 2021 edition before the Black Ferns edged last year's series by the same margin.

