Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Enjoy the final match of day five of the Vitality Netball World Cup with Zimbabwe taking on Barbados.

The afternoon session started with Dan Ryan's Northern Ireland falling 77-28 against New Zealand.The Australian Diamonds then continued their potent form with a 74-25 victory over the Malawi Queens.

Finally, Zimbabwe take on Barbados in what should be a noisy match as the Zimbabwe Gems' fans continue to support their players wholeheartedly.

Earlier on, Fiji managed to shake off the memories of their single-goal loss on Monday with a 71-56 victory over Singapore.

The second match of the morning session saw Sri Lanka taking on Samoa, but despite the inspiration from Tharjini Sivalingam on Monday, Sri Lanka were defeated with a 65-55 scoreline.

