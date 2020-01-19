Watch South Africa against Jamaica in the Vitality Nations Cup on YouTube

Watch South Africa taking on Jamaica in the first match of the Vitality Nations Cup via our YouTube stream below.

This is the first match of the four-nation competition, which takes place over four match-days. The opening contest will also be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and Arena from 2.15pm.

England's Vitality Roses will follow on court after and face the world champions New Zealand, in the second match at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The first centre pass between the Roses and the Silver Ferns will be at 5pm with coverage, on air and on our YouTube stream from 4.45pm.

After last July's Netball World Cup competition, all four sides will be looking to use this competition to make strides forwards and will be handing opportunities to some less experienced players during the course of it.

Sky Sports is your home of live netball. Watch every match of the Vitlaity Nations Cup on air and via our YouTube streams from January 19-26. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham.