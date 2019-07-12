Watch live coverage of the 2019 Vitality World Cup

Sky Sports are making all 60 games of the Vitality Netball World Cup available via our YouTube channel - watch all eight games on day one right here.

The first session of this year's tournament is underway with two courts in operation for each of the first four days, hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the action from Court One.

New Zealand kick off the action against Malawi and that will be followed by Australia's encounter with Northern Ireland.

The evening action on the court will feature England kicking off their bid for a first World Cup crown against Uganda after the world's second ranked nation Jamaica face Fiji.

Vitality Netball World Cup - Court One Session One New Zealand v Malawi 9am Australia v Northern Ireland 11am Session Two Jamaica v Fiji 5pm England v Uganda 7pm

Court Two

Hit play on the video to watch the all of the action from the second court, play starts at 9.25am with Barbados and Singapore, followed by debutants Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka.

In the evening South Africa and Trinidad & Tobago before Scotland and Samoa go head to head.

Vitality Netball World Cup - Court Two Session One Barbados v Singapore 9.25am Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka 11.25am Session Two South Africa v Trinidad & Tobago 5.25pm Scotland v Samoa 7.25pm

