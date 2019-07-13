Watch live coverage of the Vitality Netball World Cup

Watch all 16 games from day two of the Vitality Netball World Cup, as Australia and New Zealand headline the morning and England face Scotland in the afternoon.

Court One

The top four ranked nations in the world feature and all four are chasing their second win of the tournament

The defending champions Australia get the action underway on Saturday morning - watch as they face Zimbabwe, who won on their World Cup debut on Friday. That is followed by New Zealand's match against Barbados.

In the afternoon session, where coverage gets underway at 2.30pm, England play Scotland with centre pass at 3pm as both teams look to back up winning starts before Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago round off the Court One action

Court Two

Northern Ireland bring the curtain up on Court Two, when they look to bounce back against Sri Lanka after a heavy defeat against Australia.

Also in the morning session, Malawi and Singapore take to the stage chasing a first win of this year's tournament while in the evening, Uganda face Samoa and South Africa take on Fiji.

Watch every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports, plus keep up to date with all of the latest competition news, results and enjoy in-depth features at SkySports.com/netball