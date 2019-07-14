Watch the Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

The Stage One Preliminaries reach their conclusion on Sunday, watch all eight matches including England vs Samoa at 11am.

Court One

New Zealand begin the action on Court One looking to make it three wins from three against a Singapore side who have suffered back-to-back defeats so far but a win could put them in contention to make stage two.

England and Samoa conclude the morning session, England are through but will hope to keep their momentum going against the world's No 15-ranked outfit.

In the afternoon Australia take on Sri Lanka before the big game of the whole first phase of the competition, world No 2 Jamaica against South Africa - both teams have won both of their games so far and the winner will take their points through to the next stage.

Netball World Cup: Day Three LIVE! Follow our blog for updates

Dunn Dazzles as England show strength

Court Two

Malawi and Barbados open the Court Two action and they are followed by Malawi and Scotland both of whom will hope to take two points into the next stage.

In the evening Northern Ireland and Zimbabwe looks to be a keenly-contested affair with debutants Zimbabwe impressing everyone and Northern Ireland bouncing back in style to beat Sri Lanka.

The first phase is completed by the final game on Court Two when Trinidad & Tobago face Fiji.

Watch every match of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports, plus keep up to date with all of the latest competition news, results and enjoy in-depth features at SkySports.com/netball