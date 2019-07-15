Watch England vs Jamaica at Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

On day four of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup, England's Vitality Roses start the afternoon session with their hotly-anticipated clash against Jamaica, live from 2.30pm.

Court One

At the start of the day New Zealand continued to turn heads with their performances and recorded a 79-36 victory over Zimbabwe. After that, Australia's also made it four from four with their 91-22 win against Barbados.

England's toughest test so far will commence the second session and their meeting with the Sunshine Girls, who lost to South Africa yesterday, will see sparks fly from the first Centre Pass at 3pm.

Court Two

Malawi prevailed over Northern Ireland 47-43 early on before Tharjini Sivalingam set the highest scoring record in the competition so far as Sri Lanka beat Singapore 88-50.

The afternoon session starts with Fiji vs Samoa - a Group E clash - before Scotland's meeting with South Africa, who emerged from the first phase with a 100 per cent record.

