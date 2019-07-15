Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Australia and New Zealand headline the morning session as phase two of the Vitality Netball World Cup gets underway, England v Jamaica from 2.30pm.

Court One

It's a great start to the second phase as debutants Zimbabwe continue their World Cup adventure against New Zealand, one of four teams with a perfect record so far. That is followed by Australia's match against Barbados.

England start the afternoon action, with coverage underway from 2.30pm, and centre pass at 3pm for their eagerly awaited match against Jamaica - which represents their toughest test so far.

Court Two

Malawi and Northern Ireland get things going on Court Two from 9.25am with that match followed by Sri Lanka and Singapore, the first match from Group E

In the evening it's Fiji vs Samoa - also in Group E - and then Scotland's meeting with South Africa, who emerged from the first phase with a 100 per cent record.

