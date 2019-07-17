Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

England and South Africa look to secure places in the Netball World Cup semi-final, while Scotland face Jamaica on day six in Liverpool.

Wednesday will begin with two matches from Group E, where sides are battling it out for 13th to 16th positions in the final rankings.

First, Sri Lanka will take on Fiji before Singapore and Samoa take to court at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Tracey Neville's Vitality Roses, who are are fresh off a rest day, will be first back onto court for the afternoon session against Trinidad & Tobago.

Coverage will be live from 2.30pm, with the first Centre Pass happening at 3pm and a victory would see them confirm their place in the last four.

After that, Jamaica and Scotland will duel at 5pm before the day finishes with Norma Plummer's South Africa looking to confirm their semi-final spot when they take on Uganda.

