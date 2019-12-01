Watch England's Roses taking on South Africa live on YouTube

Watch Jess Thirlby's England Vitality Roses taking on South Africa in Cape Town on our free live stream below.

This stream has now ended.

The Roses are going into this final Test with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after a second triumph on Saturday.

A captain's knock from Natalie Haythornthwaite, plus outstanding impact off the bench from shooter George Fisher, helped to secure the 59-53 victory in the second Test.

Serena Guthrie and Pamela Cookey are in the Sky Sports studio for this final match of the series and the first Centre Pass takes place at 11am.

