Vitality Nations Cup: Watch New Zealand vs Jamaica on YouTube

New Zealand take on Jamaica in the final of the Vitality Nations Cup - watch via our YouTube stream.

The two sides met earlier in the competition with the world champions prevailing 71-45. However, Jamaica are going into the match with confidence after a determined performance against England's Vitality Roses.

Coverage of this match starts at 4.45pm with a first centre pass at 5pm and it will complete the four-days of action.

Earlier on at the Copper Box Arena, the Roses secured third place after a nail-biting encounter with South Africa. After 60 enthralling minutes, Jess Thirlby's outfit ran-out 65-63 victors.

