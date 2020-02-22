Watch Netball Superleague Season Opener on YouTube LIVE!

Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse are the first two teams on court at the Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener - watch via our YouTube stream below.

This match is the first of five back-to-back clashes as the 2020 season opens with a bang and all 10 franchises take to court for the first time this season.

It is expected that there will be over 8,700 fans at Arena Birmingham for the day - the largest-ever crowd for a one-day event in UK netball history.

At 12:45pm, Mikki Austin's Surrey Storm will face-off against Celtic Dragons before Sarcens Mavericks meet a new-look Severn Stars side at 2.30pm.

Two age-old rivals, Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning commence their campaigns at 4.15pm before the day finishes with a 2019 Grand Final re-match between Manchester Thunder and Wasps Netball.

Di Dougherty is leading the coverage in Birmingham, with all matches being shown live on Sky Sports Arena. She will be joined by the new Scotland head coach Tamsin Greenway, former England captain Pamela Cookey and Northern Ireland and Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach Dan Ryan.

Sky Sports is your home of netball. The Season Opener from Arena Birmingham will be live on Sky Sports Mix & Arena, plus streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, from 11am on Saturday.