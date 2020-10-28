Watch England's Vitality Roses taking on New Zealand, live on YouTube

England's Vitality Roses are taking on New Zealand in the first of three Test matches in Hamilton - watch via our YouTube stream.

Coverage starts at 6am, and will also be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix. The second Test will be played on Friday and the final encounter of the series will take place on Sunday morning.

Head coach Jess Thirlby, who is leading the team from afar after a positive COVID-19 test, has selected a blend of experience and youth for this tour.

Jade Clarke is poised to add to her tally of 176 caps while Serena Guthrie, England's captain at last year's Netball World Cup, could gain her 100th cap this week. At the other end of the experience spectrum, Imogen Allison is set to earn her first cap on the tour.

Sky Sports is the home of netball. Watch every match of this series in New Zealand live on Sky Sports and via our YouTube streams in UK and Ireland.