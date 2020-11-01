Watch England's Vitality Roses taking on New Zealand, live on YouTube

England's Vitality Roses are taking on New Zealand in the third of three Test matches in Hamilton - watch via our YouTube stream.

Coverage starts at 6am, and will also be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix, with the first centre pass taking place at 6.30am at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton.

The Vitality Roses will be looking to finish the series with a victory after losing the opening two Tests on Wednesday and Friday.

Despite the results, head coach Jess Thirlby has been pleased with her team's constant improvement and believes they are hitting their objectives for both performance and development.