Netball News

News

Watch Vitality Netball Superleague: Rounds 13 and 14

Last Updated: 03/05/21 5:02pm

Watch live coverage of the final matches of Round 14 of the Vitality Netball Superleague, starting with Manchester Thunder taking on Team Bath Netball at 5.15pm.

Also See:

In the second contest of the night, Leeds Rhinos will be looking to add another victory to their tally when they take on Wasps.

Both encounters mark the end of a busy 10-match weekend, which started with Celtic Dragons securing their first win of the season on Friday night.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK