Vitality Netball Superleague: Emma Barrie and Taylor McKevitt back with Strathclyde Sirens for 2022

The Scotland international is returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens have announced 19-year-old shooter Emma Barrie and Taylor McKevitt will both returning to the Scottish franchise for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The duo are the latest signings to be revealed by Sirens after the announcement of Towera Vinkhumbo's return for her second season with the Scottish franchise.

The 6ft 4in teenager, who already has a wealth of Superleague and international experience, cannot wait to return to the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise for the forthcoming season.

During the 2021 season, Barrie and her team-mates took Sirens to a new level and that's something the 19-year-old is eager to replicate again in 2022.

"I'm really excited to be back with Sirens and looking forward to seeing how we can build and improve on last season's performances," she said.

"I got a lot more game time than expected last season which was really beneficial for me as a player and this season I'm just looking to try to improve on those performances and try to be more consistent across all games."

Strathclyde Sirens finished the 2021 season in sixth (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens head coach Lesley MacDonald believes that Barrie has a lot more to give.

"Emma is an exciting young talent that both the Sirens Tribe and Thistle Army have watched develop over the last few years," she said.

"Last season's Vitality Netball Superleague was a breakthrough season for her, as she showed enormous development and precision with each match.

"This season I know she will continue to develop as we look to add new dimensions to her game that will push her to be one of the best shooters in the league."

Taylor McKevitt was one of the most effecitve WDs in the league during the 2021 season (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

McKevitt is back for her third season with Sirens, having first joined the outfit for the 2019 Vitality Netball Superleague campaign.

The WD was a force to be reckoned with last season and Sirens are thrilled to have secured her tenacity and experience once again.

"Taylor had a tremendous second season with the Sirens therefore I am delighted she has signed for a third," MacDonald said.

"She's a tenacious player, with a relentless work rate and graft for the team and she has been essential in developing the strong defensive unit.

"I am looking forward to seeing Taylor's development over the season, both on and off the court."