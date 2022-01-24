Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Squads for new campaign with Season Opener on February 5 and 6

Loughborough Lightning head into the 2022 season as the defending Vitality Netball Superleague champions (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

A full list of the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague squads, as the 'Season Opener' weekend approaches on February 5 and 6.

Every Superleague franchise is allowed to have a squad of 15 players in total, which comprises of 12 registered players and up to three training partners.

Loughborough Lightning enter the 2022 season as the defending champions for the first time, after their triumph over Team Bath Netball in the 2021 Grand Final.

The 2022 season starts on February 5 and 6 with the opening weekend. At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, all 11 teams will take to court over the the two days.

Every contest of the 10-game weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

2022 Vitality Netball Superleague - Season Opener Fixtures February 5, 2022 Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse 12pm Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens 1.45pm Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons 3.30pm Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks 5.15pm Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars 7pm February 6, 2022 Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning 11am Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens 12:45pm London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball 2.30pm Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks 4.15pm Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

Celtic Dragons

Lefebre Rademan, Clare Jones, Shona O'Dwyer, Annabel Roddy, Georgia Rowe, Katarina Short, Louise Marsden, Leila Thomas, Laura Rudland, Eleanor Roberts, Celyn Emanuel, Lucy Howells, Hannah Leighton, Nia Jones and Shaquanda Greene-Noel.

Leeds Rhinos Netball

Rhea Dixon, Brie Grierson, Vicki Oyesola, Sienna Rushton, Tuaine Keenan, Amelia Hall, Amy Clinton, Rebekah Airey, Paige Kindred, Emily Hollingworth, Sigi Burger, Jade Clarke, Brittany Coleman, Michelle Magee and Lydia Walker.

London Pulse

Halimat Adio, Funmi Fadoju, Lindsay Keable, Peace Akinyemi, Jasmin Odeogberin, Zara Everitt, Ashleigh Dekker, Ellie Rattu, Tayla Honey, Alicia Scholes, Isabel Stibbs, Kira Rothwell, Olivia Tchine, Berri Neil and Sacha McDonald.

Loughborough Lightning's experienced quartet are returning for another season (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

Loughborough Lightning

Natalie Panagarry, Beth Cobden, Hannah Joseph, Ella Clark, Alice Harvey, Jess Haynes, Hannah Williams, Suzie Liverseidge, Mary Cholhok, Zanele Vimbela, Clara Miles, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Ella Bowen, Emma Thacker and Fran Williams.

Manchester Thunder

Natalie Metcalf, Shadine van der Merwe, Laura Malcolm, Eleanor Cardwell, Joyce Mvula, Caroline O'Hanlon, Kerry Almond, Elia McCormick, Lois Pearson, Millie Sanders, Emma Rayner, Yasmin Roebuck, Emilia Roscoe, Stacey Tankoua and Yomi Eza-Wilson.

Saracens Mavericks

Britney Clarke, Kadeen Corbin, Chloe Essam, Ine-Mari Venter, Yasmin Hodge-England, Sasha Corbin, Georgia Lees, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Gabby Marshall, Bella Baylis, Aliyah Zaranyika, Jodie Gibson, Jameela McCarthy, Razia Quashie and Bea Skingsley.

Cat Tuivaiti will return to court and join Severn Stars this season as a player

Severn Stars

Liana Leota, Cat Tuivaiti, Michelle Drayne, Katie Harris, Nicole Humphrys, Summer Artman, Paige Reed, Adi Bolakoro, Iman Thomas, Bethan Dyke, Lucy Herdman, Issy Eaton, Jane Taylor, Chloe Carchrie and Elisha New.

Strathclyde Sirens

Towera Vinkhumbo, Emma Barrie, Taylor McKevitt, Gia Abernethy, Bethan Goodwin, Emily Nicholl, Niamh McCall, Claire Maxwell, Bethany Dix, Lynsey Gallagher, Abby Tyrrell, Kelly Boyle, Nicola McCleery, Sarah MacPhail and Rachel Conway.

Surrey Storm

Mikki Austin, Yasmin Parsons, Niamh Cooper, Frankie Wells, Emma Magee, Ellie Kelk, Peace Proscovia, Alima Priest, Leah Middleton, Grace Sullivan, Sophia Candappa, Felisitus Kwangwa, Sophie Kelly, Chartie Curtis and Abi Robson.

Team Bath Netball

Kim Borger, Rachel Shaw, Lily Jones, Molly Hole, Lily-May Catling, Jessica Shaw, Tash Pavelin, Hannah Passmore, Betsy Creak, Kirsty Harris, Imogen Allison, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Phumza Maweni.

Wasps

Caroline Tarnowski, Ella Powell-Davies, Gezelle Allison, Leah Goss, Iona Christian, Josie Huckle, Rachel Dunn, Lauren Nicholls, Rachael Fee, Christina Shaw, Ellie Gibbons, Lucy Parize, Megan Thorne and Becky Gentle.