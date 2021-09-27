Vitality Netball Superleague: Gia Abernethy returns to Strathclyde Sirens

Gia Abernethy is excited to be back with Strathclyde Sirens (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens have announced that Gia Abernethy will be returning to the franchise for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The forthcoming season will be the Australian's fourth year with the franchise and last season, she led the team to their best Vitality Netball Superleague finish.

The mid-courter is an exceptional leader and on court, Abernethy has the engine to work harder than anyone else until the final whistle.

Last season, Sirens' technical director Karen Atkinson spoke to Sky Sports about Abernethy's leadership and how it had played a vital role in their development.

"I think that what people don't realise about Gia, because there are a lot of teams that have some really good leaders, is that Gia is an exceptional leader," Atkinson said.

"She is one of the best that I have come across. I've played in many teams; I've been in leadership positions myself and I've coached other teams too, and she really is a very special leader.

"She's managing to bring that group together and make them all feel really valued and part of it, whether they're on the court, on the bench, or one of our training partners. She's been massive."

With Abernethy signing on the dotted line, Sirens will once again benefit from her prowess and the mid-courter is extremely excited to be returning to the franchise.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to re-sign with the Strathclyde Sirens again for season 2022," she said. "I can't wait to see this team continue to grow and take on any challenge in front of us.

"We're creating a culture where we won't back down against anyone and playing another season in Sirens colours only fuels this excitement moving forward.

"The Sirens Tribe have been incredible, the buzz and support on social media is something we are definitely noticing, and we love hearing from everybody. We can't wait to play in front of them at the Emirates again."

Abernethy is the third player to be announced by Strathclyde Sirens - young shooter Emma Barrie, Taylor McKevitt, and Towera Vinkhumbo will all be returning to the franchise for the 2022 season too.