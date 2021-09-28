Geva Mentor able to return to Australia and no longer stuck in New Zealand after Roses tour

Geva Mentor will be able to return to Australia and will no longer be stuck in New Zealand following the Vitality Roses' recent Test series against the Silver Ferns.

The Vitality Roses' defender took to social media on Monday to share an update about her situation with regard to returning to Australia and said that she was 'stuck' in New Zealand.

Mentor, who is captain of Collingwood Magpies in Melbourne, was the only member of England's touring party to New Zealand whose home is Australia.

Originally, the group were due to travel together to Australia to play a Test series against the Diamonds and there they would be joined by the other Australia-based Roses.

However, due to the evolving and changing COVID-19 restrictions in Australia, that plan was not able to take place and the tour ended following the three Tests in New Zealand.

After many a phone call, text message, email and advice from some amazing people, we’re not much closer to finding a solution! #StrandedInNZ #AnyChartedFlightsBackToAustralia 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/kbIT6ujk0u — Geva Mentor CBE (@GevaMentor) September 27, 2021

Mentor then revealed on Monday that she may have to stay in New Zealand until the end of November or December due to there being no flight availability.

"I have my health, I am okay at the moment as I spent the last few days unwinding with my team, before they depart for the UK," she said.

"I am thankful for the people that have reached to try and help, and fingers crossed I make it back to Australian shores to begin my fourth hard quarantine in 12 months."

My Golden Rule “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” Thank you for all the wonderful messages & to the hero of the hour for arranging a charter plane for me! #GoodKarma #GoingHome #StuckAbroad pic.twitter.com/MG0Z1BxmUg — Geva Mentor CBE (@GevaMentor) September 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Mentor shared footage from the Vitality Roses' captain Serena Guthrie of her team-mates and head coach hugging her, with the news that she will shortly be able to return to Australia.

"We are happy to confirm that a flight has been secured for Geva to travel back to Australia next week," a statement from England Netball said. "We would like to thank all involved in helping us to find a way to get Geva home.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to international travel, flight availability and quarantine requirements have caused logistical challenges for getting a plan in place, in what is an evolving situation.

"We are working closely with Netball Australia to confirm a place on the Australian quarantine programme as part of travel plans.

"Over the last few days Geva has remained with the Vitality Roses squad in New Zealand exploring the South Island as plans were being confirmed.

"Geva's health and wellbeing is our main priority, and we have been supporting her whilst all options were explored to get her home as quickly as possible.

"This situation emphasizes the ongoing challenges of operating in elite sport during these times, highlighting once again the significant sacrifices athletes make to compete. We will continue to support Geva as she makes her way home to Australia and keep the netball family updated."