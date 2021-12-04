WATCH LIVE NETBALL: England vs Jamaica

Watch Game Two of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series as England face Jamaica's Sunshine Girls - coverage also on Sky Sports Arena and Mix.

This free YouTube stream, which is available to viewers in the UK and Ireland, will start at 3.45pm and the first centre pass will take place at 4pm.

Jess Thirlby has named a 16-player squad for this series including Australia-based athletes Jo Harten, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Natalie Haythornthwaite, plus 19-year-old defender Funmi Fadoju.

The outfit secured a 55-45 victory over the Sunshine Girls in the opening Test last Sunday and will now be looking to wrap up a series win with a game to spare at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

The Vitality Roses' rivalry with Jamaica's Sunshine Girls is an intense one and this series will be providing ample insights for both outfits ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The third Test will also be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland on Sunday afternoon.

Watch live coverage of England's second Test against Jamaica on Sky Sports Arena and Mix or via the stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 3.45pm.