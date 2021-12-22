Vitality Netball Superleague: Claire Sanders appointed as General Manager for Severn Stars

Claire Sanders steps up into the role of General Manager at Severn Stars

Claire Sanders has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise Severn Stars.

Sanders, who is currently assistant coach to the U21s, brings extensive experience within Stars' high-performance talent pathway and the junior coaching sphere.

Following the founding of Severn Stars as a franchise, Sanders was quickly enlisted to join its high-performance talent pathway and has contributed to team management, as well as coaching for the U15s, U17s and one of the team's Nova Academies.

Sanders also has a first-class honours degree in sports coaching and physical education, as well as being a netballer, umpire and coach herself. She's currently head coach of Worcester Netball Club U19s and is studying for her Level 3 Netball Coach award.

"As a local netballer, I am passionate about supporting netball in our region and having a Superleague franchise is a massive benefit to grassroots sport in Worcester, Gloucester and all our franchise counties," Sanders said.

"I am excited by our Vitality Netball Superleague squad this season and looking forward to working with Melissa [Bessell], the management team and players.

"Our pathway is strong and is fortunate to have a great team of coaches, who I am also looking forward to supporting.

"I am also excited about enhancing our community programme, which has been curtailed somewhat by COVID-19, and getting Stars back out engaging with our fans."

Bessell creates "powerhouse" squad for 2022

The 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season will commence with its traditional Season Opener weekend on February 5 and 6.

At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, Severn Stars will open their campaign against Surrey Storm on the Saturday evening, before taking on Manchester Thunder the day after.

2022 Vitality Netball Superleague - Season Opener Fixtures February 5, 2022 Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse 12pm Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens 1.45pm Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons 3.30pm Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks 5.15pm Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars 7pm February 6, 2022 Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning 11am Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens 12:45pm London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball 2.30pm Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks 4.15pm Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

Head coach Bessell, who is fiercely ambitious, has recruited an impressive squad for the forthcoming season. Liana Leota, the England Roses technical coach, and Cat Tuivaiti will both take to court in 2022.

Michelle Drayne has moved to Stars from London Pulse, Katie Harris has arrived Wasps and Summer Artman has joined from Team Bath Netball.

Severn Stars - Vitality Netball Superleague 2022 Season Liana Leota Cat Tuivaiti Michelle Drayne Katie Harris Nicole Humphries Summer Artman Paige Reed Dee Bolakoro Iman Thomas Bethan Dyke Lucy Herdman Issy Eaton Jane Taylor Chloe Carchrie Elisha New

"I can't wait to get started," Bessell said earlier in the off-season. "I know that the team I have pulled together is not just exciting, but has calibre, spirit and experience.

"I am bringing together so much contrasting talent, which means I can choose incredible and show-stopping talent while changing the whole dynamics of the game. For me, that's really exhilarating.

"Every athlete that's playing for Stars this year, I made sure was there for a purpose and to really make us a great team."

Tuivaiti, who previously played for Strathclyde Sirens in the Superleague and for top sides in New Zealand and Australia, will bring so much energy and flair to Stars, and she's looking forward to the season.

"Being able to take the court again in the Superleague, this time as a mum, is terrifying and exciting," Tuivaiti said. "I've always loved a challenge and this will be my biggest one so far."

Every contest of the 10-game opening weekend in February will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The broadcast details for the rest of the 2022 season, featuring traditional home and away matches and fans back in venues, will be announced closer to the start of the campaign.