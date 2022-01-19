WATCH LIVE NETBALL: South Africa vs New Zealand in Netball Quad Series

Watch the third and fourth-place play-off in the Netball Quad Series between South Africa and New Zealand - coverage is also live on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix.

This free YouTube stream is available to viewers in the UK and Ireland and marks the start of a Commonwealth Games year for every team.

The first centre pass takes place at 5.30pm and this contest comes directly before the final between England's Vitality Roses and the Australian Diamonds.

The Netball Quad Series is being played for the first time since 2019 and England's Vitality Roses have never won it.

There are eight matches being played in total across four days of action at the Copper Box Arena in London. Every contest is being shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on YouTube for viewers in the UK and Ireland.