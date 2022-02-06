Vitality Netball Superleague: London Pulse oust Team Bath for first time

London Pulse held their nerve against Team Bath Netball (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

London Pulse recorded their first-ever victory over Team Bath Netball in the Vitality Netball Superleague on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Bird's outfit, who this season also have Lisa Alexander in their corner as their performance director, delivered a 60-minute performance to topple the five-time Vitality Netball Superleague champions.

The defensive prowess of Funmi Fadoji anchored their work and the team that contain some of England's most promising young talents kept their composure in the face of enormous pressure.

It marks London Pulse's first victory of the new Superleague season following a loss to Loughborough Lightning on the opening day. For Bath, the result means that they leave the 'Season Opener' weekend in Birmingham with one victory and one loss.

Two further matches take place on Sunday to conclude the weekend; Celtic Dragons take on Saracens Mavericks and Severn Stars face Manchester Thunder.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Sunday results Wasps 44-50 Strathclyde Sirens London Pulse 52-48 Team Bath 4.15pm Celtic Dragons v Saracens Mavericks Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix 6pm Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder Live on Sky Sports Arena

Pulse's young talents deliver under pressure

London Pulse had never beaten Team Bath Netball before (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

London Pulse set their stall out early against last year's runners-up and during the first 50 minutes of the match held six-goal and 10-goal cushions.

However, with 10 minutes to go in the final quarter Bath levelled the contest back at 41 goals piece. Instead of becoming despondent, Pulse lifted their game again and refused to let their hard work be amount to nothing.

Loved that, what a game. Pulse showing us what they're about this season, they want top 4 this year, and with performances like that there's no reason they can make it. Right on to the next...@SkyNetball #game3 — Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) February 6, 2022

At the back, Fadoju's range and reading of the game created countless turnovers, as did the work of Jada Pechova who was only promoted to a training partner in January following the news that Halimat Adio needs further knee surgery.

The level that Fadoju and Pechova were working at inspired their teammates in front of them and Pulse's all-court defence raised confidence levels further.

London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT London Pulse 12 17 9 14 52 Team Bath Netball 9 14 13 12 48

Bath's Layla Guscoth did her utmost to steal ball back for the most decorated side in Superleague history, but without Serena Guthrie at centre, they lacked an anchor through court and someone else who could also turn the contest.

Head coach Anna Stembridge looked to her bench multiple times during the 60 minutes to try and change the picture in attack, but Pulse always had Bath's card marked.

London Pulse will head on the road to face Saracens Mavericks next (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

As the clocked ticked down, Pulse converted a crucial three-second call with Olivia Tchine showing that she's more than capable of stepping up this season as their No 1 goal shooter.

With Bird and their bench erupting for every turnover and goal, Pulse use the final couple of minutes to make sure of their victory and after Fadoju shared what it meant to them.

"It shows everyone what we can do," she said to Sky Sports. "We can make the top four and we can win.

"We went out there and pushed on until the very end, which is something that we've always been trying to work on and it's just amazing. That's the best performance we've put out there."

We keep talking about how talented we are and what potential we've got and today we have arrived. It makes such a big difference, we feel like we can push on from here and achieve anything. It gives the players a lot of belief. Sam Bird (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Sirens overcome Wasps

Strathclyde Sirens worked hard in defence to lay the platform for their victory (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens also delivered a stunning defensive display to overcome Wasps 50-44 on the second day of the Vitality Netball Superleague 'Season Opener' weekend.

The two outfits were first on court at Birmingham's Resort World Arena due to Loughborough Lightning's encounter with Leeds Rhinos Netball being postponed. Rhinos were not able to fulfil the fixture due to not having enough players available.

The 2021 season marked Sirens' best in the competition and marked a step-change in their development. The outfit narrowly missed out on the play-offs and have made no secret about the fact that this season, they want to enjoy play-off netball.

A 54-50 loss to Team Bath Netball on Saturday disappointed the Scottish franchise and on Sunday, they worked hard to put that right and come away with maximum points against an evolving Wasps side.

Player of the match Taylor McKevitt, who was at the heart of their defensive effort alongside Towera Vinkhumbo and Emily Nicholl, said that they shared some home truths at half-time against Wasps. At that point, they were leading by just four goals.

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Strathclyde Sirens 11 10 14 15 50 Wasps 12 13 6 13 44

"The match was a complete rollercoaster and it was just so good that we could push on in that final quarter," McKevitt said to Sky Sports.

"We had a big talk in the changing room [at half-time] about putting out a performance that can win the watch and it lit a fire under us.

"There are a lot of conversations about top four and I know it's only at the start of the season, but it's good that we're putting out performances like that which will help us get there. "

Sirens commenced the encounter with the same starting line-up that faced Team Bath. Gia Abernethy was charged with setting the tone at centre, while Bethan Goodwin and Niamh McCall combined together in the shooting circle.

McCall's long-range shots were present throughout the 60 minutes, and although Goodwin's shooting percentage remained lower than she'd like, Sirens turned over enough ball to continue to provide the pair with opportunities.

Strathclyde Sirens' took hold of the contest in the third quarter (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Both Wasps and Sirens had struggled during their respective third quarters on Saturday; Wasps lost theirs against Mavericks by 20-11 while Sirens only put nine goals on the board to Bath's 16.

Initially it looked as if Mel Mansfield's new-look Wasps team, a squad she describes as having a "vastly experienced core" with exciting young athletes, were going to take control.

However, Sirens' trio of McKevitt, Nicholl and Vinkhumbo really squeezed them and forced cracks to appear.

Out a goal defence, Ella Powell-Davies worked tirelessly for Wasps however 15 unforced errors plagued their afternoon and meant that her work was in vain.

Once Sirens had created their platform in the third quarter, they played with an air of confidence in the last and head home to host Leeds Rhinos Netball with a spring in their step.