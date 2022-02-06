Vitality Netball Superleague: Strathclyde Sirens overcome Wasps on second day in Birmingham

Strathclyde Sirens worked hard in defence to lay the platform for their victory (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens delivered a stunning defensive display to overcome Wasps 50-44 on the second day of the Vitality Netball Superleague 'Season Opener' weekend.

The two outfits were first on court at Birmingham's Resort World Arena due to Loughborough Lightning's encounter with Leeds Rhinos Netball being postponed. Rhinos were not able to fulfil the fixture due to not having enough players available.

The 2021 season marked Sirens' best in the competition and marked a step-change in their development. The outfit narrowly missed out on the play-offs and have made no secret about the fact that this season, they want to enjoy play-off netball.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Sunday results Wasps 44-50 Strathclyde Sirens 2.30pm London Pulse v Team Bath Live on Sky Sports Arena 4.15pm Celtic Dragons v Saracens Mavericks Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix 6pm Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder Live on Sky Sports Arena

A 54-50 loss to Team Bath Netball on Saturday disappointed the Scottish franchise and on Sunday, they worked hard to put that right and come away with maximum points against an evolving Wasps side.

Player of the match Taylor McKevitt, who was at the heart of their defensive effort alongside Towera Vinkhumbo and Emily Nicholl, said that they shared some home truths at half-time against Wasps. At that point, they were leading by just four goals.

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Strathclyde Sirens 11 10 14 15 50 Wasps 12 13 6 13 44

"The match was a complete rollercoaster and it was just so good that we could push on in that final quarter," McKevitt said to Sky Sports.

"We had a big talk in the changing room [at half-time] about putting out a performance that can win the watch and it lit a fire under us.

"There are a lot of conversations about top four and I know it's only at the start of the season, but it's good that we're putting out performances like that which will help us get there. "

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps - Starting sevens Strathclyde Sirens Wasps GS - Bethan Goodwin GS - Rachel Dunn GA - Niamh McCall GA - Lucy Parize WA - Beth Dix WA - Iona Christian C - Gia Abernethy C - Lauren Nicholls WD - Taylor McKevitt WD - Caroline Tarnowski GD - Emily Nicholl GD - Ella Powell-Davies GK - Towera Vinkhumbo GK - Josie Huckle

Sirens commenced the encounter with the same starting line-up that faced Team Bath. Gia Abernethy was charged with setting the tone at centre, while Bethan Goodwin and Niamh McCall combined together in the shooting circle.

McCall's long-range shots were present throughout the 60 minutes, and although Goodwin's shooting percentage remained lower than she'd like, Sirens turned over enough ball to continue to provide the pair with opportunities.

Strathclyde Sirens' took hold of the contest in the third quarter (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Both Wasps and Sirens had struggled during their respective third quarters on Saturday; Wasps lost theirs against Mavericks by 20-11 while Sirens only put nine goals on the board to Bath's 16.

Initially it looked as if Mel Mansfield's new-look Wasps team, a squad she describes as having a "vastly experienced core" with exciting young athletes, were going to take control.

However, Sirens' trio of McKevitt, Nicholl and Vinkhumbo really squeezed them and forced cracks to appear.

Out a goal defence, Ella Powell-Davies worked tirelessly for Wasps however 15 unforced errors plagued their afternoon and meant that her work was in vain.

Once Sirens had created their platform in the third quarter, they played with an air of confidence in the last and head home to host Leeds Rhinos Netball with a spring in their step.

Three further matches are scheduled on Sunday; London Pulse face Team Bath Netball, Celtic Dragons meet Saracens Mavericks and finally Stars face Thunder. Every contest is live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.