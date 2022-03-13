WATCH LIVE: Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Loughborough Lightning's match against Wasps in Round Eight of the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking on the video below; the first centre pass takes place at 4pm;
Last Updated: 12/03/22 8:40pm
Loughborough Lightning are one of two teams to remain unbeaten so far this season. This contest against their great rivals Wasps is a Pride match that's raising funds for LGBT+ charity, the Leicester LGBT Centre.
Wasps arrive at the Sir David Wallace Arena off the back of a productive 60-37 victory over Celtic Dragons on Friday night.
This match is one of three to have taken place across the country today; earlier on, Surrey Storm hosted Saracens Mavericks while Team Bath Netball welcomed Celtic Dragons to the Team Bath Arena.
Round Eight continues on Monday night, with Lightning completing their double-header against Team Bath Netball live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm.