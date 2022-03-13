WATCH LIVE: Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Loughborough Lightning are one of two teams to remain unbeaten so far this season. This contest against their great rivals Wasps is a Pride match that's raising funds for LGBT+ charity, the Leicester LGBT Centre.

Wasps arrive at the Sir David Wallace Arena off the back of a productive 60-37 victory over Celtic Dragons on Friday night.

This match is one of three to have taken place across the country today; earlier on, Surrey Storm hosted Saracens Mavericks while Team Bath Netball welcomed Celtic Dragons to the Team Bath Arena.

Round Eight continues on Monday night, with Lightning completing their double-header against Team Bath Netball live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm.