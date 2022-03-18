WATCH LIVE: Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Strathclyde Sirens and Celtic Dragons are both looking to bounce back from defeats in Round Eight. Sirens lost by 10 goals against London Pulse on Monday night, while Dragons fell at the hands of Team Bath Netball on Sunday afternoon.

Round Nine continues on Saturday afternoon, with Saracens Mavericks hosting Leeds Rhinos Netball at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. The match will also be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with a 4pm first centre pass.