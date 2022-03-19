WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Saracens Mavericks' match against Leeds Rhinos Netball in Round Nine of the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking on the video below; the first centre pass takes place at 4pm
Last Updated: 15/03/22 1:34pm
Saracens Mavericks go into this contest against Leeds Rhinos off the back of a narrow 55-53 defeat to Surrey Storm. Leeds Rhinos Netball will also be looking to put a defeat behind them after their 69-45 loss to Manchester Thunder in Round Seven.
Round Nine of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix. Our feature game is between Surrey Storm and Wasps, with coverage live from 5pm.