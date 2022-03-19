WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Saracens Mavericks won both of their matches at the 'Season Opener' weekend (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Saracens Mavericks go into this contest against Leeds Rhinos off the back of a narrow 55-53 defeat to Surrey Storm. Leeds Rhinos Netball will also be looking to put a defeat behind them after their 69-45 loss to Manchester Thunder in Round Seven.

Round Nine of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix. Our feature game is between Surrey Storm and Wasps, with coverage live from 5pm.