WATCH LIVE: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

London Pulse are hosting Loughborough Lightning at the Copper Box Arena, with a first centre pass at 2pm.

The home side go into this encounter off the back of a 58-33 victory over Leeds Rhinos, while Lightning were narrowly defeated by Manchester Thunder.

The round continues with Surrey Storm's contest against Severn Stars being streamed on Sunday afternoon. Then, on Monday evening, Saracens Mavericks will take on Wasps live on Sky Sports from 5pm.