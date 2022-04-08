WATCH LIVE: Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Surrey Storm are hosting Team Bath Netball at Surrey Sports Park, with a first centre pass at 7.30pm.

The home side go into this encounter off the back of a 68-52 victory over Severn Stars, while Bath overcame Strathclyde Sirens 57-40 at Emirates Arena.

The round continues with Saracens Mavericks' encounter with Celtic Dragons being streamed on Saturday afternoon. Then, on Monday evening, Leeds Rhinos Netball take on Sirens live on Sky Sports from 5pm.