WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Saracens Mavericks are hosting Celtic Dragons at Hertfordshire Sports Village, with a first centre pass at 4pm.

Mavericks should arrive with confidence after a 62-43 victory over Wasps last time out, while Dragons fell to Manchester Thunder 59-50.

Round 12 concludes on on Monday evening, with Leeds Rhinos Netball taking on Strathclyde Sirens live on Sky Sports from 5pm. Team Bath Netball face London Pulse later in the evening at 7.30pm.