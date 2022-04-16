Vitality Netball Superleague: Loughborough Lightning overcome injury issues to beat Surrey Storm

Ella Clark worked hard for Lightning in attack (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Loughborough Lightning beat Surrey Storm 57-54 in the opening game of the Vitality Netball Superleague Spring Showdown, despite both Mary Cholhok and captain Nat Panagarry being unavailable.

International shooter Cholhok and captain Panagarry were both declared unavailable just an hour before the first centre pass and the loss of the duo caused many to mark Storm as favourites.

Cholhok has scored 499 goals for Lightning this season, with only Storm's Proscovia Peace accumulating more in the league while Panagarry provides leadership and determination in mid-court.

However, Victoria Burgess' team used the 60 minutes of netball against Storm to illustrate their depth, as both experienced individuals and younger players delivered.

Ella Clark stepped into the goal shooter role superbly and at the other end of the court, Alice Harvey worked tirelessly marking Peace and linking up with Fran Williams.

The result means Lightning have only lost one match this season and they face Celtic Dragons on Sunday.

Storm also have a quick turnaround ahead of their second match of the Vitality Netball Superleague Spring Showdown, when they take on league leaders Manchester Thunder.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Spring Showdown Saturday Sunday 1pm Lightning 57-54 Storm 12pm Bath vs Rhinos Sky Sports Action and Mix 2.45pm Rhinos 51-55 Dragons 1.45pm Dragons vs Lightning Sky Sports Action and Mix 4.30pm Thunder 73-51 Sirens 3.30pm Storm vs Thunder Sky Sports Action and Mix 6.15pm Wasps vs Pulse Sky Sports Arena 5.15pm Pulse vs Mavericks Sky Sports Action and Mix 8pm Mavs vs Stars Sky Sports Mix 7pm Stars vs Wasps Sky Sports Action and Mix

After losing the first quarter by four goals, Lightning used their defensive prowess to deliver a stunning momentum change during the second and win it by 10 goals.

Harvey, Fran Williams and Beth Cobden worked exceptionally hard to disrupt the feeds into Peace, with goal keeper Harvey being awarded the player of the match.

Harvey finished her afternoon's work with four deflections, two turnovers and two interceptions. Williams, in front of England head coach Jess Thirlby, added a further four turnovers and three interceptions.

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Loughborough Lightning 12 18 9 18 57 Surrey Storm 16 8 18 12 54

Due to Lightning's productive second quarter, Surrey Storm trailed 30-24 at half-time. However, Mikki Austin's team used the interval well and the head coach made personnel changes.

Austin took herself to the bench, introduced the experienced Sophia Candappa in at wing attack and shifted Yasmin Parsons out to centre.

Candappa continuously looked to Peace and in defence both Leah Middleton and Grace Sullivan disrupted Lighting's work moving forwards. The result was another one-sided quarter, this time in Storm's favour.

The last set of 15 minutes went goal for goal for a significant period of time, before Lightning edged 51-49 ahead with six minutes to play.

Emma Thacker's arrival at goal attack had created a new dynamic for Lightning and it forced Storm to make defensive changes.

After a key contact call in Storm's attacking end, Lightning put their foot on the accelerator for one last time in order to see the contest out.

Dragons secure second win of season

Celtic Dragons won just their second match of the season, prevailing 55-51 over Leeds Rhinos Netball in the second game of the afternoon.

"We have been building week on week and knew that type of performance was in us," Dragons' captain Nia Jones said after.

"I'm just so proud of our composure during the second half. Emotionally and physically, it's tough to go goal for goal in a league like this and to see it out like we did, I'm just so proud of the group.

"What's been lacking at times has been skill execution in big moments and in this game, our structures were on point. We back our defence to turn ball over in a close game when we need too, and that happened."

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Celtic Dragons - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Leeds Rhinos Netball 16 12 12 11 51 Celtic Dragons 14 14 11 16 55

As Jones said, Dragons' victory was built on composure and the ability to hold firm at both ends of the court. In the outfit's shooting circle, Wales international Georgia Rowe scored 40 of their 55 goals and missed just one.

In defence, Shaquanda Greene-Noel continues to light up the competition and finished the game with nine deflections and six interceptions.

For Leeds Rhinos Netball, the result marked their seventh loss of the season as they play under a new head coach in Tracey Robinson.

Robinson, who only arrived on New Year's Day, was disappointed by her side 'falling away' when the pressure came on and thinks they need to develop their belief as a unit.

Rhinos must now recover quickly before meeting Team Bath Netball in the first game of the day on Sunday at 12pm, before Dragons take on Lightning at 1.45pm.

Manchester Thunder delivered a sensational performance to keep their unbeaten record in tact. Karen Greig's outfit dismantled Strathclyde Sirens during the first half and went on to win 73-51.

A 40-19 half-time lead enabled Greig to shuffle her pack and get 11 out of her 12 players on court. Nat Metcalf was rested for the day after a busy season so far.

Sirens' captain Gia Abernethy labelled their first half as 'pathetic' and her side responded after the half-time break. They also showed adaptability to overcome an injury to goal attack Niamh McCall, with Emma Barrie taking to court well.

The Vitality Netball Superleague Spring Showdown continues with two further matches on Saturday and five on Sunday. Every match is live on Sky Sports and streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.