WATCH LIVE: Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Loughborough Lightning are hosting Strathclyde Sirens at the Sir David Wallace Arena, with the first centre pass taking place at 7pm.

The defending champions arrive off the back of picking up maximum points at the Spring Showdown, and doing so without Mary Cholhok or Nat Panagarry available to them. Sirens are looking to bounce back following a defeat to Thunder.

Round 15 continues on Sunday, with Wasps' match against Leeds Rhinos Netball also being streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The first centre pass takes place at 5pm.