WATCH LIVE: Wasps vs Leeds Rhinos Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

This is the second match of the weekend for Mel Mansfield's Wasps after their meeting with Manchester Thunder on Saturday.

Leeds Rhinos Netball arrive at the Coventry Building Society Arena boosted by their victory over Team Bath Netball at the Spring Showdown.

Round 15 concludes on Monday with Celtic Dragons game against London Pulse being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage is live from 5pm with a 5.30pm first centre pass.