WATCH LIVE: Severn Stars vs London Pulse on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Melissa Bessell's Severn Stars are hosting top-four contenders London Pulse at the University of Worcester Arena.

Stars go into the match off the back of a 10-goal loss to Team Bath Netball in Round 15, while Pulse beat Celtic Dragons 52-49 on the road in Wales.

Coverage of Round 16 of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Sunday with Wasps' encounter with Surrey Storm streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.