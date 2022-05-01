WATCH LIVE: Wasps vs Surrey Storm on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Mel Mansfield's Wasps are hosting Surrey Storm at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Wasps are arriving off the back of a victory over Leeds Rhinos Netball, while Mikki Austin's Storm had a bye weekend in Round 15.

Coverage of Round 16 of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday evening, with Manchester Thunder taking on Team Bath Netball live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.