WATCH LIVE: Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Team Bath Netball are hosting Saracens Mavericks in a rearranged fixture at Team Bath Arena.

Both teams have their sights firmly fixed on play-off spots; Bath arrive off the back of a 10-goal victory over Severn Stars while Mavericks lost to London Pulse last time out.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues with Stars' meeting with Pulse on Saturday afternoon, streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at 6pm.