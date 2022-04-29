WATCH LIVE: Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Team Bath Netball's match against Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking on the video below; the first centre pass takes place at 7.30pm
Last Updated: 29/04/22 7:34pm
Team Bath Netball are hosting Saracens Mavericks in a rearranged fixture at Team Bath Arena.
Both teams have their sights firmly fixed on play-off spots; Bath arrive off the back of a 10-goal victory over Severn Stars while Mavericks lost to London Pulse last time out.
Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues with Stars' meeting with Pulse on Saturday afternoon, streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at 6pm.