WATCH LIVE: Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Celtic Dragons' match against Severn Stars in the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking on the video below; the first centre pass takes place at 4pm
Last Updated: 28/04/22 12:03pm
Celtic Dragons are hosting Severn Stars in the Vitality Netball Superleague at the Sport Wales National Centre, click on the video above to watch the match in full.
Coverage of Round 17 continues on Sunday with Leeds Rhinos Netball against Manchester Thunder, also streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.