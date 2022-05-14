WATCH LIVE: Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Strathclyde Sirens are hosting London Pulse at the Emirates Arena in Round 18 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Sirens' last Superleague outing was a 57-50 victory over Saracens Mavericks, while London Pulse had a bye weekend in Round 17.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Sunday, with Manchester Thunder against Mavericks at 5pm.

Leeds Rhinos Netball versus Severn Stars will be live on Sky Sports on Monday night with coverage from 5pm.