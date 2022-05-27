WATCH LIVE: Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Strathclyde Sirens are hosting Wasps at the Emirates Arena in Round 20 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

This is Sirens' last home game of the season and they go into it off the back of an 11-goal victory against Celtic Dragons. Wasps narrowly lost to Bath in Round 19.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Saturday. Saracens Mavericks' encounter with Team Bath Netball will be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at 4pm.