WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

Saracens Mavericks are hosting Team Bath Netball at the Hertfordshire Sports Village in Round 20 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Mavericks will be looking to perform well in front of their home fans, as this is their last home game of the season.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday. Manchester Thunder's encounter with Loughborough Lightning is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm, with a 7pm first centre pass.