WATCH LIVE: Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Saracens Mavericks' match against Team Bath Netball in the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel; click on the video below to watch, with the first centre pass taking place at 4pm.
Last Updated: 26/05/22 10:59am
Saracens Mavericks are hosting Team Bath Netball at the Hertfordshire Sports Village in Round 20 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.
Mavericks will be looking to perform well in front of their home fans, as this is their last home game of the season.
Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday. Manchester Thunder's encounter with Loughborough Lightning is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm, with a 7pm first centre pass.