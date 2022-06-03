WATCH LIVE: Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Manchester Thunder are taking on Team Bath Netball in the first of two Vitality Netball Superleague semi-finals.

Karen Greig's outfit went through the regular season unbeaten and after finishing top of the table, booked home advantage at Belle Vue for this semi-final.

Team Bath Netball qualified for the play-offs in fourth position and have the newly crowed Vitality Netball Player of the Season - Layla Guscoth - in their ranks.

Coverage of the second semi-final between Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse follows directly after, shown live on Sky Sports Action and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.