WATCH LIVE: Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel
Watch a free live stream of Manchester Thunder's match against Team Bath Netball in the Vitality Netball Superleague semi-finals on the Sky Sports YouTube channel; click on the video below to watch, with the first centre pass taking place at 6.30pm.
Last Updated: 02/06/22 5:11pm
Manchester Thunder are taking on Team Bath Netball in the first of two Vitality Netball Superleague semi-finals.
Karen Greig's outfit went through the regular season unbeaten and after finishing top of the table, booked home advantage at Belle Vue for this semi-final.
Team Bath Netball qualified for the play-offs in fourth position and have the newly crowed Vitality Netball Player of the Season - Layla Guscoth - in their ranks.
Coverage of the second semi-final between Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse follows directly after, shown live on Sky Sports Action and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.