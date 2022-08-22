Vitality Netball Superleague 2023: Amy Carter and Elia McCormick return to Manchester Thunder

Amy Carter will be back on court for Manchester Thunder

Keep up to date with the squads for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season and new signings across the teams.

The Vitality Netball Superleague signing window opened on August 8 and will remain open until October 14, when clubs will be expected to have revealed their line-ups in full.

Clubs may have a total squad of up to 15 players, comprising of 12 registered players and up to three training partners, with match-day squads being set at a maximum of 12.

Each team is allowed to register two non-UK players, but they cannot play in the same area of the court at the same time.

Keep up to speed with the latest news and new signings and squads when they're announced...

Celtic Dragons

Leeds Rhinos Netball

Liana Leota will hang up her bib and take charge as a head coach next season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Liana Leota joins as the new head coach following the departure of Tracey Robinson after just one season in charge.

London Pulse

London Pulse have announced that their squad news will be revealed in mid-September. Traditionally Pulse announce their whole squad at once in order to promote unity and underline ethos that every player is equal.

Loughborough Lightning

Manchester Thunder

Lenize Potgieter and Eleanor Cardwell swap teams, with Cardwell moving to the Adelaide Thunderbirds

Taylor McKevitt re-joins Manchester Thunder from Strathclyde Sirens as an athlete and will take on an off-court role as well as helping to run the club's 'camps and masterclasses'.

Lenize Potgieter was announced as the defending champions' first high-profile, overseas signing as the South African international swaps Suncorp Super Netball for the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Lois Pearson, the 22-year-old shooter, also re-signs as does 22-year-old Amy Carter. Carter is making her return from the ACL injury she suffered during pre-season club training last season. Defender Elia McCormick is also returning from an ACL injury.

Joyce Mvula and Laura Malcolm have both departed to pursue opportunities in the ANZ Premiership.

Caroline O'Hanlon also leaves and Eleanor Cardwell exits to join Suncorp Super Netball's Adelaide Thunderbirds.

Squad: Amy Carter, Elia McCormick, Lenize Potgieter, Lois Pearson and Taylor McKevitt.

Saracens Mavericks

Four of Saracens Mavericks' 2022 squad have announced their departures ahead of the new season, with Kadeen Corbin, Gabby Marshall, Georgia Lees and Chloe Essam all leaving.

The franchise also has a new leadership team in place for the 2023 season; Camilla Buchanan has been promoted into the position of head coach and Tamsin Greenway joins as their new head of strategic performance.

Severn Stars

Severn Stars will have a new head coach for the 2023 season after Melissa Bessell has returned home to New Zealand for family reasons.

Former Superleague player Jo Tripp steps into her first leadership role as their new head coach.

Cat Tuivaiti and Liana Leota leave their playing roles to take up their new coaching positions elsewhere.

Katie Harris has retired.

Dee Bolakoro has stepped down from Superleague netball.

Strathclyde Sirens

Strathclyde Sirens will need to select a new captain for the 2023 season, after the news that Gia Abernethy has decided to retire from elite-level netball.

McKevitt's move back to Thunder has already been announced.

Surrey Storm

Team Bath Netball

Team Bath Netball are the penultimate team to have a new head coach in charge for 2023, with Asha Francis taking the place of Anna Stembridge, who ended her two-decade relationship with the club at the end of last season.

Kim Borger and Rachel Shaw have both announced their retirements, with Serena Guthrie having retired during the course of the 2022 season.

Wasps Netball

Wasps Netball are the final club with a new head coach in charge and Tuivaiti has also agreed terms to be part of the playing squad. This will be Tuivaiti's first senior head coach role.