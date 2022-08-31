Vitality Netball Superleague 2023: Layla Guscoth signs for Surrey Storm

Layla Guscoth is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world netball (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Keep up to date with the squads for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season and new signings across the teams.

The Vitality Netball Superleague signing window opened on August 8 and will remain open until October 14, when clubs will be expected to have revealed their line-ups in full.

Clubs may have a total squad of up to 15 players, comprising of 12 registered players and up to three training partners, with match-day squads being set at a maximum of 12.

Each team is allowed to register two non-UK players, but they cannot play in the same area of the court at the same time.

Keep up to speed with the latest news and new signings and squads when they're announced...

Celtic Dragons

Leeds Rhinos Netball

Leeds Rhinos Netball will have a new head coach in charge as Liana Leota joins the club following Tracey Robinson's departure after just one season.

The club have now announced 10 players have left the squad ahead of their 2023 campaign, including England's most-capped international and their co-captain for the first two seasons, Jade Clarke.

Rhea Dixon, Paige Kindred, Sienna Rushton, Tuaine Keenan and Amelia Hall, who all played for the Rhinos in their first two seasons, are some of the other individuals departing. Rebekah Airey, Amy Clinton, Lydia Walker and Sigi Burger have also left the club.

Michelle Magee, Vicki Oyesola and Brie Grierson are three individuals returning for the 2023 season. Emily Hollingworth, who suffered an ACL injury during the 2022 season, will continue her rehab with the club with a view to train with the team.

Nia Jones, who won her 53rd cap for Wales at the Commonwealth Games, follows head coach Leota from Stars to Rhinos.

Squad: Brie Grierson, Rosie Harris, Emily Hollingworth, Nia Jones, Michelle Magee and Vicki Oyesola.

London Pulse

London Pulse have announced their squad news will be revealed in mid-September. Traditionally Pulse announce their whole squad at once in order to promote unity and underline ethos that every player is equal.

Loughborough Lightning

Manchester Thunder

Taylor McKevitt rejoins Manchester Thunder from Strathclyde Sirens as an athlete and will take on an off-court role as well as helping to run the club's 'camps and masterclasses'.

Lenize Potgieter, the South Africa international shooter, swaps Suncorp Super Netball for the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Lois Pearson has resigned as has 22-year-old Amy Carter. Carter will be making her return from an ACL injury she suffered during pre-season club training last season. Defender Elia McCormick is also returning from an ACL injury.

Clinton has swapped Leeds Rhinos Netball for her home club, Thunder. Shadine van der Merwer returns for another season.

Joyce Mvula and Laura Malcolm have both departed to pursue opportunities in the ANZ Premiership. Caroline O'Hanlon also leaves and Eleanor Cardwell exits to join the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

Squad: Ella Bowen, Amy Carter, Amy Clinton, Shadine van der Merwe, Taylor McKevitt, Elia McCormick, Lenize Potgieter, Lois Pearson and Yasmin Roebuck.

Saracens Mavericks

Four of Saracens Mavericks' 2022 squad have announced their departures ahead of the new season, with Kadeen Corbin, Gabby Marshall, Georgia Lees and Chloe Essam all leaving.

The franchise also has a new leadership team in place for the 2023 season; Camilla Buchanan has been promoted into the position of head coach and Tamsin Greenway joins as their new head of strategic performance.

Severn Stars

Severn Stars will have a new head coach for the 2023 season after Melissa Bessell has returned home to New Zealand for family reasons.

Former Superleague player Jo Tripp steps into her first leadership role as their new head coach.

Cat Tuivaiti and Liana Leota leave their playing roles to take up their new coaching positions elsewhere.

Katie Harris has retired.

Dee Bolakoro has stepped down from Superleague netball.

Strathclyde Sirens

Strathclyde Sirens will need to select a new captain for the 2023 season, after the news that Gia Abernethy has decided to retire from elite-level netball.

McKevitt's move back to Thunder has already been announced.

Surrey Storm

Mikki Austin remains at the helm and continues to juggle both playing and coaching and starts by re-signing last season's captain Yasmin Brookes (nee Parsons).

Brookes joins Austin as one of the franchise's longest-serving players; the mid-courter is approaching her ninth season with Storm and it will be Austin's eighth as a player.

Proscovia Peace returns for her second season with Surrey Storm after scoring 853 goals at a 94 per cent accuracy during the 2022 season. Frankie Wells and Sophia Candappa also return.

England international Layla Guscoth joins Surrey Storm as one of their key signings ahead of the new season.

Guscoth finished the 2022 Superleague term having secured the most interceptions (65) and turnovers (108), and then was exceptional during England's Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham.

"As one of the best defenders in world netball right now and one of the most sought-after players, we're ecstatic to sign Layla," Austin said. "She brings a wealth of domestic and international experience along with a ball-winning ability unlike any other.

"Alongside what she brings as a netballer, Layla is also a fantastic person to add into our environment to raise the standard and continue to push our mental toughness."

Squad: Mikki Austin, Yasmin Brookes, Sophia Candappa, Layla Guscoth, Proscovia Peace and Frankie Wells.

Team Bath Netball

England internationals Summer Artman and Kadeen Corbin have both returned to Team Bath Netball as part of a new-look squad.

Seven members of the 2022 squad have been retained by Team Bath, including Imogen Allison and Betsy Creak, fresh from this summer's Commonwealth Games.

Defenders Tash Pavelin and Lily-May Catling are also back, as are exciting young attacking trio Kirsty Harris, Lily Jones and Hannah Passmore, while Academy player Annie O'Rourke steps up from training associate.

Artman and Corbin are back at the club where they started their Superleague careers and there are four new faces that fans can look forward to seeing in action at the Team Bath Arena including Bethan Dyke, who starred alongside Creak for Wales at Birmingham 2022.

England Future Roses player Jayda Pechova and fellow rising stars Sophie Kelly and Phoebe Maslen also come into a group that, with an average age of just 22, is ready to grow and develop.

New Team Bath Netball head coach Asha Francis said: "I'm really excited about the squad that we have put together and the players who have come on board with us this season. There has been a lot of thought about who we need, what we need, what we want the team to look and feel like, and who is going to add value off court as well as on.

"We have been looking at the whole person - leadership on the court, what are they doing when they aren't on court, how are they getting behind their team-mates, how are they recognising key moments."

Squad: Imogen Allison, Summer Artman, Lily-May Catling, Kadeen Corbin, Betsy Creak, Bethan Dyke, Kirsty Harris, Lily Jones, Sophie Kelly, Phoebe Maslen, Annie O'Rourke, Hannah Passmore, Tash Pavelin and Jayda Pechova.

Wasps Netball

Wasps Netball are the final club with a new head coach in charge and Tuivaiti has also agreed terms to be part of the playing squad. This will be Tuivaiti's first senior head coach role.