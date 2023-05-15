Netball World Cup 2023: Who should be in England's squad? Eboni Usoro-Brown and Pamela Cookey pick their top stars

Ellie Cardwell is one of Eboni Usoro-Brown's top picks for this summer's World Cup

With the countdown to the Netball World Cup 2023 well and truly under way, Eboni Usoro-Brown has picked out some key stars she hopes will lead England to victory this summer, while Pamela Cookey has also named her ideal squad of 12 for the tournament...

Ebony's England World Cup stars

Funmi Fadoju

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Funmi Fadoju has already had a stellar breakout international season back in the Australia Series.

She is a real ball winner and is also young, so there is exposure and experience for her. She is England's future and one of the world's best, so she will have a really great impact.

Fran Williams

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Fran Williams has had a standout season in the Netball Super League and the relationship between her and Fadoju is tried and tested.

She had a super World Cup in 2019 and so, four years later, Williams should have more of a significant role and bring experience to the side.

Olivia Tchine

Why she makes Eboni's squad: With Jo Harten having recently retired, Olivia Tchine makes sense to step in, having been one of the most consistent performers for London Pulse.

She has the most court time out of almost anyone in that squad and is probably the most natural replacement for Harten, and is one to watch for the future.

Chelsea Pitman

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Between the end of the Super League and the beginning of the World Cup there is only a short amount of time to build connection and she is tried and tested on the international stage.

One of England's downfalls at the Commonwealth Games was their lack of wing attack options. She has experience and is a World Cup winner. She will be critical to the squad this summer.

Ellie Cardwell

Why she makes Eboni's squad: After moving over to Australia, Ellie Cardwell has had a breakout season in Suncorp Super Netball.

Her side, the Thunderbirds, sit top of the ladder and that is largely due to her dominance in the circle. She provides a real headache for the likes of Courtney Bruce and also has inside knowledge on the Jamaicans playing in the league too.

Wildcard pick: Berri Neil

Eboni's verdict: Berri Neil has been another star in the Pulse squad this year, but she is probably a bit too young because she doesn't have international exposure.

However, you can't deny her impact and exposure this season in the Super League. She would be a real wildcard so I don't expect to see her.

How will England fare?

Eboni's assessment: It is going to be exceptionally tough for England. Jamaica, in particular, will be a threat after gaining silver at the Commonwealth Games and the form stars they have in the Suncorp Super Netball League such as Latanya Wilson and Romelda Aiken, who are really playing well.

However, England have been to major championships before and have got championship experience. It is a tough World Cup for the top nations and it will come down to who can execute their game plan on the day.

Cookey's ideal England World Cup squad

Defence

Geva Mentor - A seasoned major tournament player and a rock in the English defensive line for many a year. Coming into her fourth World Cub, the experience, leadership, support to others and tricks of the trade she brings is a massive asset.

Layla Guscoth - Has been a shining light in the defensive end. She can play the ground game or the aerial game. The pressure she brings defensively is relentless and also knows when to come off to win ball.

Funmi Fadoju - Say no more. But, if I have to, this young rising star has continued the journey upwards. Doesn't just have a natural ability to win ball, but superb timing and a netball brain that deceives the opposition with her positioning.

Fran Williams - Has had a blinder for Loughborough Lightning this season. Comes out of nowhere for intercepts and a constant support through court. Brings smarts, consistency and has shown she can unsettle an Australian style of play.

Mid Court

Jade Clarke - England's most capped played and still running things. This lady has an engine and, more importantly, opposition teams fear her still!

Nat Metcalf - Captain Fantastic! Leader on and off the court. Technical skills and read of the game is off the charts. Hopefully she will not be played for every single game, so she can really shine.

Zara Eviritt - She has been steadily building and this season her game has gone to another level. WD is her jam but can play a very useful GD or even C. Her technical ability, physique and game sense is unreal.

Laura Malcolm - Versatility. In a major championship you do need someone that can cover multiple positions and has the engine.

Shooters

Ellie Cardwell - Power house. What she has developed in Superleague she had continued in Suncorp Super Netball. So accurate, so available and has winning on her mind.

Helen Housby - Has shown she can rise to the occasion. Smashing things in Suncorp Super Netball and moves effortlessly between GS and GA.

Liv Tchine - Has become more dominant in the shooting circle and her current accuracy and volume speak for itself and she is not afraid of any opposition.

Sophie Drakford-Lewis - 2023 has been her year! No longer a "youngster", SDL has come of age to be more tactical, available and someone you can count on to go to post. Also plays a lovely WA.

Reserves

Chelsea Pitman - A specialist WA I think reduces her impact to a World Cup team, given Metcalf would be your starter. But her experience, the way she can control her space to take ball and vision into the circle is awesome.

Berri Neil - This youngster has risen this season! So fast, accurate, deceptive and confident. Not 100 per cent a go-to starter yet against the top nations but being in the World Cup environment can only make her stronger for the future.

Josie Huckle - We need some height in that circle should anything happen to Geva, also for the team to practice against given other nations' statures. She has relished the court time over the last few seasons and, in turn, her game has grown further. Never lets her shooter feel comfortable.

This summer's Netball World Cup will be held in South Africa and is all live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6.