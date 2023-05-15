Netball World Cup 2023: Who should be in England's squad? Eboni Usoro-Brown picks her top stars

Ellie Cardwell is one of Eboni Usoro-Brown's top picks for this summer's World Cup

With the countdown to the Netball World Cup 2023 well and truly under way, Eboni Usoro-Brown has picked her key stars to lead England this summer....

Funmi Fadoju

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player London Pulse's Funmi Fadoju shows off her incredible interception skills to help her side defeat Leeds Rhinos London Pulse's Funmi Fadoju shows off her incredible interception skills to help her side defeat Leeds Rhinos

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Funmi Fadoju has already had a stellar breakout international season back in the Australia Series.

She is a real ball winner and is also young, so there is exposure and experience for her. She is England's future and one of the world's best, so she will have a really great impact.

Fran Williams

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Fran Williams has had a standout season in the Netball Super League and the relationship between her and Fadoju is tried and tested.

She had a super World Cup in 2019 and so, four years later, Williams should have more of a significant role and bring experience to the side.

Olivia Tchine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of our favourite moments from this season's Netball Super League A look back at some of our favourite moments from this season's Netball Super League

Why she makes Eboni's squad: With Jo Harten having recently retired, Olivia Tchine makes sense to step in, having been one of the most consistent performers for London Pulse.

She has the most court time out of almost anyone in that squad and is probably the most natural replacement for Harten, and is one to watch for the future.

Chelsea Pitman

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Why she makes Eboni's squad: Between the end of the Super League and the beginning of the World Cup there is only a short amount of time to build connection and she is tried and tested on the international stage.

One of England's downfalls at the Commonwealth Games was their lack of wing attack options. She has experience and is a World Cup winner. She will be critical to the squad this summer.

Ellie Cardwell

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cardwell is knocked to the ground twice as tensions run high against New Zealand in the Quad Series Cardwell is knocked to the ground twice as tensions run high against New Zealand in the Quad Series

Why she makes Eboni's squad: After moving over to Australia, Ellie Cardwell has had a breakout season in Suncorp Super Netball.

Her side, the Thunderbirds, sit top of the ladder and that is largely due to her dominance in the circle. She provides a real headache for the likes of Courtney Bruce and also has inside knowledge on the Jamaicans playing in the league too.

Wildcard pick: Berri Neil

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Eboni's verdict: Berri Neil has been another star in the Pulse squad this year, but she is probably a bit too young because she doesn't have international exposure.

However, you can't deny her impact and exposure this season in the Super League. She would be a real wildcard so I don't expect to see her.

How will England fare?

Eboni's assessment: It is going to be exceptionally tough for England. Jamaica, in particular, will be a threat after gaining silver at the Commonwealth Games and the form stars they have in the Suncorp Super Netball League such as Latanya Wilson and Romelda Aiken, who are really playing well.

However, England have been to major championships before and have got championship experience. It is a tough World Cup for the top nations and it will come down to who can execute their game plan on the day.

This summer's tournament will be held in South Africa and is all live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6.