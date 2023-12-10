LIVE STREAM: Watch England vs South Africa in third match of Vitality Netball International Series

Watch England take on South Africa in the third game of their three-match Vitality Netball International Series via our free live stream.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LIVE NETBALL! England vs South Africa | Vitality International Series LIVE NETBALL! England vs South Africa | Vitality International Series

The Vitality Roses welcome South Africa in their first home series since winning a Netball World Cup silver medal this summer. The three-match tournament started in Manchester, as England won Game 1 before South Africa sent the series to a decider by winning Game 2.

Watch the Game 3 deciding clash by clicking play on the video at the top of this page - live coverage gets under way from 1.45pm.

You can watch England take on South Africa in their home series between December 5-10, live on Sky Sports. Stream the netball and more with NOW.