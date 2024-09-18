Vitality Roses tour of Australia and New Zealand: England squad, streams and how to watch live on Sky Sports

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Vitality Roses head to Australia and New Zealand this month to take on the world's top two teams, with every Test match on their southern hemisphere tour live on Sky Sports and for free via our live YouTube stream.

Jess Thirlby has named a squad of 15 players for the tour, containing three Tests in Australia and a further three in New Zealand, with Fran Williams set to captain England, supported by Beth Cobden and Helen Housby.

England begin their three-match tour of Australia at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday (10am start), before travelling to play at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday (7am).

The last of the three-match series takes place on Wednesday September 25 at the Bendigo Stadium (10am) in Victoria, before the Vitality Roses travel to New Zealand to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy.

The series opener is held at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on September 29 ahead of further matches at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on October 2 and the ILT Stadium Southland on October 6, with all three starting at 7.35am.

All six matches will be live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Who features for the Vitality Roses?

As of September 17: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell (Australia series only), Amy Carter, Beth Cobden, Funmi Fadoju, Alice Harvey, Helen Housby, Hannah Joseph, Berri Neil, Lois Pearson, Razia Quashie, Ellie Rattu, Jessica Shaw, Liv Tchine, Francesca Williams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England netball star Tamsin Greenway discusses England's summer series matches against Australia and New Zealand, which will be live on Sky Sports

How have England performed in the past?

England last met both Australia and New Zealand at the Vitality Netball Nations Cup (VNNC) in January, where they were narrowly defeated 61-59 by Australia in the group-stage match.

Against New Zealand, England picked up a 58-57 win in a thrilling match that was decided in the final seconds. England were then convincingly beaten 69-49 by Australia in a one-sided final, having also lost the Netball World Cup final the previous year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 Netball Nations Cup final between England and Australia

The Taini Jamison Trophy is hosted annually by New Zealand and named in honour of their former head coach, with England claiming a 2-1 series victory in the 2021 edition before the Black Ferns edged last year's series by the same margin.

What can we expect from England?

Thirlby's side pulled off a shock at the Netball World Cup 2023 when they defeated New Zealand 46-40 to clinch a spot in the final, with Vitality Roses head coach Thirlby already beginning thoughts towards the 2027 World Cup on Australian soil.

"I think our expectations and ambitions have to stay really high if we are to close that gap over the next couple of years," Thirlby told Sky Sports. "So, big expectations of ourselves but we are under no illusion as to this big tour, we are playing the world No 1 and No 2 quite quickly.

"Just bring it on, really. It is what we have got used to in terms of we don't do things easy, we are not afraid of coming over here early in our cycle. You can never guarantee when you are going to get these opportunities to play the world No 1 and 2, so the earlier the better for us.

"We have got an evolving and exciting team. There is a lot of new and fresh talent and emerging talent that is coming through so it is for us to unlock those different combinations to stress test and no better place to stress test it."

Watch the Vitality Roses' tour of Australia and New Zealand live on Sky Sports. The opening match is live on Thursday on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Stream netball and more sport with NOW.