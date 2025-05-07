Brie Grierson reveals Nottingham Forest were confident ahead of "crazy" win over London Pulse

Nottingham Forest's Brie Grierson has reflected on a "crazy" 10-point win over previously unbeaten London Pulse in round eight of the Netball Super League.

Forest will face Manchester Thunder on Sunday while Pulse will play London Mavericks in the London derby with both games live on Sky Sports+ from 4pm.

Despite being one of the new franchises this season, Forest are the only team to have defeated both of the league's top two teams this year.

Pulse had won every match this season up until the 69-59 defeat to Forest in round eight.

'If anything we're disappointed we won by 10'

"It was a crazy day," Grierson told Sky Sports' Off the Court podcast.

"We obviously spoke about how we played them in round one, but to be honest, round one wasn't our best game and I think the shock of the league really hit home.

"We hadn't really played many pre-season games, a lot of us had been in and out, it's the same for every team but being a new team really does make the difference.

"I think that first round hit us hard and we were like 'oh wow, this is NSL 2.0'.

"But before the game yesterday we all felt really good, we felt like we'd had a really big building week and we'd just come off the Rhinos game where in the third quarter we scored like 26 goals or something crazy."

While fans didn't expect the home side to win, Forest were quietly confident after a run of three wins.

"Literally before the game we said, we're gonna win today," Grierson explained.

"I know sometimes you say that when you're the underdog because you're an athlete and do want to win, knowing that you probably won't.

"But we genuinely believed that we would win that game.

"We knew we needed a good start, which is what we did, and at one point [our lead] got to 19 goals in the last quarter, so if anything we're disappointed we won by 10, we should have kept that deficit to 20.

"It was just the most amazing game to be honest, I'm beaming."

A big part of Forest's success is down to Rolene Streutker, the Netball Super League's top goal scorer so far with 254 goals.

Image: Rolene Streutker, the Netball Super League's top scorer this season after round 8.

The South African spent a season as a training partner with the Suncorp Super Netball's Melbourne Mavericks and has been a powerful force for Nottingham this year.

"I saw her [Streutker] first play in South Africa when we played Jamaica, and I thought wow she can do that to Shamera [Sterling-Humphrey], one of the best goal keepers in the world, and be unphased.

"It was actually quite a slow start, she is very different to a Liv [Tchine] that I've fed recently, she's a lot taller and loves to hold the back space.

"Even though she [Streutker] is still tall, she loves to hold front, and it was just us both being brutally honest with each other in what we like and how we work."

This weekend Forest will play Manchester Thunder at home, where a win will place them as strong contenders to make the grand final in July.

London Pulse will be playing in the London derby this weekend against Mavericks, where they will hope to get back to winning after their first loss of the season.

