Vitality Netball Superleague 2021: Squads and signings

Jade Clarke has joined Leeds Rhinos Netball for their inaugural Vitality Netball Superleague season

Celtic Dragons

Latest news: Christina Shaw is set to make her Vitality Netball Superleague debut alongside Victoria Booth who joins from Saracens Mavericks' age-group levels.

Confirmed squad: Sophie Morgan, Laura Rudland, Shona O'Dwyer, Clare Jones, Abby Tyrrell, Amy Clinton, Rebecca Baker, Leila Thomas, Lucy Howells, Christina Shaw, Victoria Booth.

Leeds Rhinos Netball

Latest News: Paige Kindred is joining from Celtic Dragons on a one-year deal. Northern Ireland international Michelle Magee and Emily Hollingworth both add to Dan Ryan's squad.

Donnell Wallam is arriving from Australia and Dan Ryan has one final athlete to announce next week (subject to medical clearance) in order to finalise his inaugural squad.

Squad: Jade Clarke, Vicki Oyesola, Brie Grierson, Rosie Harris, Rhea Dixon, Britt Coleman, Sienna Rushton, Amelia Hall, Fi Toner, Paige Kindred, Michelle Magee, Emily Hollingworth, Donnell Wallam.

London Pulse

Latest news: The franchise will be announced their squad in its entirety and have brought in the sought-after South African attacker Lefebre Rademan.

Squad: Halimat Adio, Ashleigh Dekker, Zara Everitt, Lindsay Keable, Ellie Rattu, Isabel Stibbs, Emma Thacker, Monique Thompson, Sigi Burger, Michelle Drayne, Funmi Fadoju, Lefebre Rademan, Kira Rothwell, Olivia Tchine and Adean Thomas.

Loughborough Lightning

Latest news: Loughborough University student Jas Odeogberin is set to return to the fold with England U19 mid-courter Suzie Liverseidge and captain Nat Panagarry, also coming back for more.

Squad: Beth Cobden, Sam May, Annabel Roddy, Beth Gabriel, Lucy Parize, Ella Clark, Mary Cholhok, Hannah Williams, Alice Harvey, Jas Odeogberin, Suzie Liverseidge, Nat Panagarry.

Manchester Thunder

Latest news: Thunder have announced the return of three England Roses with Laura Malcolm, Amy Carter and Eleanor Cardwell all back for another season.

Confirmed squad: Berri Neil, Lois Pearson, Caroline O'Hanlon, Emma Dovey, Rebekah Airey, Eleanor Cardwell, Laura Malcolm, Amy Carter.

Saracens Mavericks

Latest news: The franchise's final player for the 2021 season is the South African international Ine-Mari Venter, who comes over after playing in Suncorp Super Netball.

Confirmed squad: Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson, Gabby Marshall, Razia Quashie, Bella Baylis, Britney Pringle-Clarke, Aliyah Zaranyika, Sasha Corbin, Steph Collard, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Chloe Essam, Georgia Lees, Dani McFarlane, Jo Trip and Ine-Mari Venter.

Ine-Mari Venter will be arriving for her first season in the Vitality Netball Superleague

Severn Stars

Latest news: The franchise have exciting new partnership with international sportswear brand Kukri Sports and are set to share their full squad at 1pm on deadline day.

Strathclyde Sirens

Latest news: Sirens are using their new Fan app to reveal signings to their fans. Caitlin Pringle, a Scottish Thistle and ex-Team Scotland Badminton player, is arriving alongside Emma Love moving up from the U21 squad.

Confirmed squad: Gia Abernethy, Claire Maxwell, Lynsey Gallagher, Emily Nicholl, Taylor Cullen, Niamh McCall, Nicola McCleery, Emma Barrie, Bethan Goodwin, Zanele Vimbela, Sarah MacPhail, Caitlin Pringle, Emma Love.

Gia Abernethy will be returning to Strathclyde Sirens for another season

Surrey Storm

Latest News: Grace Sullivan and Sophie Kelly are making the jump into the senior squad and Ellie Kelk is returning for another season. Lauren Tait joins from Strathclyde Sirens.

Confirmed squad: Yasmin Parsons, Emily Gulvin, Niamh Cooper, Alima Priest, Leah Middleton, Karyn Bailey, Nicole Humphreys, Grace Sullivan, Sophie Kelly, Ellie Kelk, Lauren Tait.

Team Bath

Latest news: No signing and re-signing announcements as yet, instead the news of Haines Watts becoming their new principal sponsor has created excitement in the south west.

Wasps Netball

Latest news: Sophia Candappa has been announced as the new captain after Hannah Knights' retirement. Amy Flanagan and Fran Williams will now be vice-captains.

Squad: Sophia Candappa, Katie Harris, Josie Huckle, Hannah Leighton, Ally Housley, Leah Goss, Megan Thorne, Ruth Hughes, Ella Powell-Davies, Iona Christian, Lily-May Catling, Amy Flanagan, Fran Williams.

