Watch England's Vitality Roses against Vitality Netball Superleague All Stars, live on YouTube

The live stream has now concluded.

England's Vitality Roses are taking on the Vitality Netball Superleague All Stars in the final match of the Vitality Legends Series - watch via our YouTube stream.

England's Roses are building up to a home Commonwealth Games in 2022 and head coach Jess Thirlby is using this series against the All Stars to assess her options and continue to build squad depth.

The Roses have already secured the Jean Hornsby Cup, after victories on Wednesday and Friday, but Thirlby has her sights set on a clean sweep of victories in Loughborough.

Karen Greig is leading the All Stars as head coach and on court, Liana Leota has set an outstanding example as captain so far this series. The side is packed with some of the most exciting talents in the Superleague and all will be keen to finish this series on a high note.